Cuban Ruler Invites Putin to Visit Cuba, Raising Questions of Strategic Alliance

Cuban President Diaz-Canel Invites Russian President Putin to Visit Cuba

The ruler of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, has extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the country, as confirmed by Russian diplomatic sources. Speaking to RIA Novosti, Victor Coronelli, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia in Cuba, revealed that President Putin has received the invitation, but it is unclear whether he plans to accept it.

Coronelli emphasized that it is premature to discuss the preparations for Putin’s visit, but hinted at ongoing high-level meetings between the two nations. He noted that numerous Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, have recently visited Cuba, indicating the strong relations shared between the two countries.

In addition, Coronelli highlighted Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz’s visit to Russia last June, where he had a private meeting with President Putin. During the visit, discussions revolved around further strengthening bilateral relations and boosting economic and humanitarian cooperation.

Putin expressed his commitment to supporting Cuba in overcoming the United States‘ economic sanctions against the country, which has been under an embargo for over six decades and is also labeled as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Meanwhile, Marrero Cruz reiterated Cuba’s steadfast opposition to the international sanctions imposed on Russia due to its actions in Ukraine and voiced his disapproval of Russia’s isolation. The Cuban Prime Minister’s visit to Russia was part of a larger state tour, during which he held talks with various Russian officials and attended significant economic forums.

Mikhail Mishustin, the Russian Prime Minister, emphasized the importance of strengthening the friendship and association with Cuba, stating that their cooperation has withstood external challenges.

As discussions unfolded, Cuba offered to establish an industrial park, extending the invitation to the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. Additionally, an agreement to purchase 1.64 tons of oil per year, along with other derived products, was also reached, aiding the country amidst its ongoing energy crisis.

The meeting between Putin and Marrero Cruz raises questions about whether it marks a strategic alliance between Russia and Cuba or merely serves as a means to resist Western pressure. As both leaders express their determination to overcome sanctions and enhance cooperation, the development of this relationship remains uncertain in the face of a complex geopolitical context.

Furthermore, General Álvaro López Miera, the FAR Minister in Cuba, visited Russia in late June, where Putin personally awarded him the Order of Friendship for his significant contribution to strengthening military cooperation between the two nations.

