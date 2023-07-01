Cuba’s Streets in Panic as Bull Escapes from Slaughterhouse Again

Title: Chaos Ensues as Bull Escapes Slaughterhouse in Sancti Spíritus, Cuba

Subtitle: Residents in Sancti Spíritus traumatized by another bull escaping from slaughterhouse

Sancti Spíritus, Cuba – A horrifying incident unfolded on Friday as a bull ran loose through the streets of Sancti Spíritus, inciting panic among residents and causing chaos in the city. The alarming footage of the bull charging at a hapless person quickly went viral on social media platforms, capturing everyone’s attention.

According to reports from a local Facebook group, the bull managed to escape from the slaughterhouse, creating a sense of fear and terror among the inhabitants of Calle Martí and its surrounding areas. Eyewitnesses recounted the frightening experiences they faced as the bull charged through the streets, forcing people to flee in panic.

This incident is not an isolated one. In 2019, another bull named Bonito also managed to escape from the Víctor Ibarra slaughterhouse, wreaking havoc until authorities were able to apprehend the animal near the Provincial Bus Terminal. The previous incident resulted in several injuries, while luckily not posing a threat to human lives.

The recent video of the bull’s escape was shared on Twitter by user Dariel de la Rosa Pérez. In his tweet, Pérez expressed concern about the bull’s whereabouts, suggesting that it covered a significant distance during its escape.

Residents of Sancti Spíritus expressed their frustration and shared personal experiences of encountering loose animals in their city. One resident recalled encountering a bull near their house on multiple occasions, while another shockingly stumbled upon a lioness from the local zoo one day. The city has gained an unfortunate reputation for such unexpected events, leaving residents traumatized.

Authorities are yet to provide an official statement regarding the incident. However, the recurring nature of these incidents has raised questions among the citizens, with some speculating that there might be an ulterior motive, such as arranging bullfights.

While the incident has thankfully not resulted in any reported injuries so far, it highlights the urgent need for better safety measures and security protocols at slaughterhouses in Sancti Spíritus. City officials and concerned residents are now demanding a thorough investigation into this matter to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, which not only endanger the lives of citizens but also disrupt the tranquility of the community.

As the video continues to circulate on social media platforms, it serves as a reminder of the need for improved safety measures within the city’s infrastructure and the importance of ensuring the well-being and security of the residents of Sancti Spíritus.

