Athletics events begin at the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023

News

This Sunday the athletics events of the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games will begin at the renovated Mágico González Stadium, which has a new track.

The games will feature the participation of outstanding athletes, including three Olympic champions and eleven defending champions. Among them, Yulimar Rojas stands out, a Venezuelan athlete who holds the world record, the Olympic title and the last three world championships in triple jump. Other notable athletes include Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, reigning Olympic champion in the 100m hurdles, and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, Olympic champion in the javelin throw.

With the participation of these outstanding athletes, an exciting sporting spectacle is expected in this edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games. The event will also feature speed tests, middle distance, long distance, hurdles, jumps and throws.

