The list of my country's 106 big cities is released: Jiangsu accounts for 11 seats and beats Guangdong and Shandong
The list of my country's 106 big cities is released: Jiangsu accounts for 11 seats and beats Guangdong and Shandong

The list of my country's 106 big cities is released: Jiangsu accounts for 11 seats and beats Guangdong and Shandong

According to the “Data” data, by 2020, there will be 106 large cities in my country, with a total urban population of 372 million, accounting for 64.7% of the national urban urban population. The 106 megacities include 7 megacities, 14 megacities, 14 Type I megacities and 71 Type II megacities.

Among them, the seven megacities are Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Tianjin. The population of Shanghai, which ranks first, is 19.873 million, which is close to the 20 million mark; the population of Beijing and Shenzhen, which are ranked second and third, both exceed 17 million.

The 14 megacities are Wuhan, Dongguan, Xi’an, Hangzhou, Foshan, Nanjing, Shenyang, Qingdao, Jinan, Changsha, Harbin, Zhengzhou, Kunming and Dalian. Among them, the urban population of Wuhan has reached 9.953 million in 2020, which is the closest mega city to the threshold of the mega city. With the accelerated flow of my country’s population to metropolitan areas, there will be more and more megacities with urban populations exceeding 10 million in the future.

The 14 Type I cities are Nanning, Shijiazhuang, Xiamen, Taiyuan, Suzhou, Guiyang, Hefei, Urumqi, Ningbo, Wuxi, Fuzhou, Changchun, Nanchang and Changzhou. Among them, Nanning, Shijiazhuang, Xiamen, Taiyuan, and Suzhou are relatively close to the threshold of megacities and are the main reserves of megacities in my country.

The 71 Type II large cities include 5 provincial capital cities, 62 ordinary prefecture-level cities and 4 county-level cities. The four county-level cities are Kunshan in Jiangsu, Yiwu and Cixi in Zhejiang, and Jinjiang in Fujian, all from the southeastern coastal areas. In terms of numbers, the urban population of these county-level cities has exceeded about three-quarters of the prefecture-level cities in the country. Yiwu has become the only county-level city in the country whose urban population exceeds that of the local city.

In the future, there are still many cities whose population is expected to exceed one million and enter the ranks of big cities. A reporter from China Business News found that the population of urban areas including Taizhou, Ruian, Jiaxing, Pingdingshan, Anyang and Qujing exceeded 970,000, of which Anyang reached 991,000, Pingdingshan also reached 990,000, and Jiaxing reached 991,000. reached 988,000.

Like the population distribution in my country, the 106 major cities are mainly located in the east of the “Hu Huanyong Line”. From the perspective of large regions, there are 54 in the eastern region, accounting for 51%; 21 in the central region and 21 in the western region; and 10 in the northeast region.

In terms of provinces, Jiangsu, the second largest economic province, has the most, reaching 11, including 10 cities with districts and Kunshan, a county-level city. Its capital city, Nanjing, has an urban population of 7.915 million, ranking among megacities.

Why are there the most large cities in Jiangsu? Niu Fengrui, a researcher at the Urban Development and Environment Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, analyzed Yicai.com that Jiangsu’s geography is dominated by plains, with a high population density and a developed economy, attracting a large number of population inflows, especially the urban population growth in southern Jiangsu. quick. On the other hand, the original level of urbanization and industrialization in Jiangsu is relatively high, and the foundation is relatively good.

After Jiangsu, Guangdong, the largest economic province, and Shandong, the third largest economy, each have 10. Among them, 8 of the 10 cities in Guangdong are located in the Pearl River Delta. Guangdong has two megacities with a population of over 10 million in Shenzhen and Guangzhou, as well as two megacities, Dongguan and Foshan. Peng Peng, executive chairman of the Guangdong Provincial Institutional Reform Research Association, analyzed the first financial analysis. The Pearl River Delta has a developed economy and a large number of jobs.

