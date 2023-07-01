They kill the father of a journalist who came out in defense of his son after an entrance

A 77-year-old man was shot to death while defending his son when he was being assaulted by two criminals who stole his wallet at the door of his house, in the Buenos Aires city of Mar del Plata, police sources reported this Saturday. and judicial

The victim was identified by the Police as Daniel Marcel (77), father of Mar del Plata journalist Marcelo Marcel (44).

Police and judicial sources informed Télam that the event occurred on Friday night, after 8:00 p.m., at an address located in the Gabito Banat y Alvarado passage, in the Las Lilas neighborhood of Mar del Plata.

Marcelo was about to enter the garage with his vehicle and was approached by two criminals, at least one of them armed, who demanded that he hand over his wallet and cell phone.

Marcelo Marcel. His father was murdered on Friday night in Mar del Plata (Courtesy).

According to the sources, the assailant who was carrying the weapon fired the trigger in the journalist’s direction, but the shot did not go off.

Faced with this situation and the man’s screams, the father – who was on the top floor of the house with the rest of his family – went down and tried to defend his son.

In these circumstances, the victim received a shot that apparently entered through the clavicle and was left lying on the floor, while the assailants escaped in different directions, after stealing the wallet that was in the son’s car.

According to sources, the man was taken by ambulance to the Interzonal Hospital in Mar del Plata, where he died from the injuries sustained.

With the naked eye, the legal doctor observed that there was an entrance hole but not an exit hole, which was going to be corroborated with the autopsy that was carried out this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the investigations analyzed the images from private cameras and the municipal Operations and Monitoring Center (COM), in an attempt to identify and locate the criminals.

Investigation for the crime in Mar del Plata

The personnel of the 12th police station and the Mar del Plata prosecutor on duty, Romina Díaz, who ordered the corresponding expertise at the scene, are involved in the investigation.

Meanwhile, a neighbor who identified herself as Mirna, told the C5N channel this Saturday that the victim was “a good man who came out to defend his son.”

“This happened again and they killed my lifelong neighbor, a good man who came out to defend his son. Today we are mourning this loss, until when are we going to live like this, it is horrible, I never imagined this, ”he added.

According to the woman, Marcel Sr. “was the neighborhood plumber” where he lived “all his life.”

“Upstairs was the granddaughter, his wife, she did what she could and unfortunately she passed away,” Mirna said, stating that the neighborhood is “liberated.”

“This is constant, it is released, one comes from work and at night it is very dark so all the shops are open but you enter the passage and you don’t know…”, he pointed out about the situation.

The woman said that “three weeks ago” she suffered “an episode in which a boy” “cornered” her, coming almost to the house, threatening to burn it down and “stole her backpack.”

“I have to be thankful that I am alive. There are not very good people in the neighborhood, it’s like we are not protected at all, ”she concluded.

Condolences to the Marcel family

After learning about the crime, different leaders sent their condolences to Marcel. “I want to send my condolences to Marcelo Marcel and his family. Big hug in this painful moment”, published Fernanda Raverta, director of Anses and pre-candidate for mayor of Mar del Plata.

Gustavo Pulti, mayor of the seaside city between 2007 and 2015, expressed: “We regret another Mar del Plata life unfairly lost. Our condolences to Marcelo Marcel and his family ”.

While Rodolfo Marino Iriart, director of Correo Argentino, published: “The father of journalist Marcelo Marcel was murdered in Mar del Plata. Very sad. Big hug for him and his family ”.

“This murder moves us and anguishes us. I am on the side of Marcelo Marcel and his family. All my solidarity and my accompaniment at this sad moment,” wrote Maximiliano Abad, president of the Buenos Aires Radical Civic Union (UCR) and provincial deputy.

Juan Manuel Cheppi, Secretary of the Knowledge Economy, said: “I want to send my condolences to Marcelo Marcel who today lost his father in a terrible act of insecurity. I greet all his family at this painful moment ”.

