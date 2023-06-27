Customs sale of seized vehicles | Info

Inspection of seized customs vehicles is scheduled for June 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On the website of the Customs Administration, interested parties can apply for e-auction of permanently confiscated vehicles organized by the Niš and Priština customs offices on July 5, 2023. U offer are four passenger cars.

The inspection of the vehicle is scheduled for June 27, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the warehouse of the Niš Customs House, in Gadžino Han, Miloša Obilića Street 115. The deadline for deposit payment is July 1, 2023, by midnight.

The general conditions of participation and user instructions are available both in the application itself and on the website of the Customs Administration in the section “Explanations”:

