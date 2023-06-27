Home » Customs sale of seized vehicles | Info
World

Customs sale of seized vehicles | Info

by admin
Customs sale of seized vehicles | Info

Inspection of seized customs vehicles is scheduled for June 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Source: Customs of Serbia

On the website of the Customs Administration, interested parties can apply for e-auction of permanently confiscated vehicles organized by the Niš and Priština customs offices on July 5, 2023. U offer are four passenger cars.

The inspection of the vehicle is scheduled for June 27, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the warehouse of the Niš Customs House, in Gadžino Han, Miloša Obilića Street 115. The deadline for deposit payment is July 1, 2023, by midnight.

The general conditions of participation and user instructions are available both in the application itself and on the website of the Customs Administration in the section “Explanations”:

(WORLD)

See also  The International: A few handshakes that framed major historical moments - BBC News

You may also like

The army of Belarus in a state of...

“Ternana, Palermo remains on Martella and Pettinari”

Two accidents on the A-29, long queues towards...

Udinese Market – Agreement reached with Lucca /...

Udinese transfer market – La Gazza confirms: Becao...

Does it work on Vidovdan | Info

Russia, three GB military planes intercepted in flight...

And inside the Wagner group?

The Mañana Culture, review of their album Bravado...

German anti-war activists hold camping activities to boycott...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy