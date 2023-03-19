For years now, LG has been among the largest (and best) manufacturers of OLED smart TVs on the market. If not the absolute best: the image quality of its devices is proverbial and, in many ways, represents the absolute “standard” of the sector.





Among them, the LG A2 series 48 inch smart TV guarantees a top-notch viewing experience at a price comparable to that of a TV with an LCD LED panel. Thanks to a screen made with highly advanced technology and a processor with artificial intelligence that optimizes image quality in real time. This is then joined by the double convenience of one discount never seen before and the possibility of paying the TV in installments at 0 interest and without preliminary costs. An offer not to be missed, in short, if you are looking for a new TV for your living room.





LG OLED48A26LA, smart TV OLED 48 inch

LG OLED48A26LA technical sheet: features and functionality

Lo smart TV LG OLED48A26LA it is, without too many doubts, one of the best devices in its price range. LG’s OLED technology ensures perfect blacks and bright colors for lifelike images like never before. The α7 GEN 5 processor with AIinstead, it analyzes the frame stream in real time to automatically optimize the audio and video settings to ensure the best possible experience regardless of the program you are watching.

This is then joined by compatibility with technologies such as Dolby Vision e Dolby Atmos to further improve the rendering of images and sound. These two technologies, in particular, bring the atmosphere of the cinema to your home with deep images and an enveloping sound effect. In short, you will sit on the sofa in the living room but it will be like sitting in the armchair of your favorite cinema.

Il webOS operating system, among the best in the smart TV sector, guarantees access to thousands of multimedia contents from all over the world. Not only will you be able to install apps from your favorite streaming services, but you will be able to choose from the content that the LG platform will recommend based on your tastes.

LG, the 0-rate OLED smart TV on Amazon: discount, installments and final price

As mentioned initially, the convenience of buying the South Korean manufacturer’s smart TV is double. At a discount it does save a few hundred euros on the list price, in fact, there is the possibility of paying in installments without interest and without preliminary costs. But let’s proceed in order.

The LG A2 Series 48-inch OLED smart TV is available with a 32% discount on the manufacturer’s recommended price. In this way it costs only 747.99 euros instead of 1,099.00 euroswith a saving of 350 euros.

Amazon Prime members who have added a credit or debit card to their payment methods can then opt for the payment in installments 0 Amazon. Simply select this payment method before adding your TV to your cart and then continue with your purchase. In this case, the LG OLED smart TV costs 62.34 euros per month for twelve. Basically like two coffees a day.

