“Our response to what happened is a policy of greater firmness». These are the words in the press conference of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the end of the Council of Ministers which took place today in Cutro, the city of the shipwreck in which about seventy migrants lost their lives on February 26 (the toll is still being updated). Furthermore, in the next few hours, the Prime Minister will invite i family members of the victims of the tragedy at Palazzo Chigi. During the meeting that took place today in Cutro, government officials gave the green light to the law decree on migrants. The most relevant novelty, in this sense, is the excerpt from the article which provided for a strengthening maritime surveillance, the coordination of which would pass to the Ministry of Defense of Guido Crosetto. An article that infuriated Matteo Salvini, on whom the Coast Guard depends today. So it seems that the tug of war between ministries was won in the end by the leader of the League. In any case, Meloni has made it clear that the tough government policy on immigration will not undergo any changes. «If anyone thinks that the events of February 26 prompted us to change our line, they are very mistaken. There is no more responsible policy than the one aimed at break the traffic of smugglers and fight the slavery of the third millennium», underlined the premier in a press conference from Cutro.

A new crime against trafficking in human beings

The other novelty envisaged by the migrant decree concerns thetightening of penalties and the creation of a new human trafficking crime. «He introduces himself a new type of crime for those who cause death or serious injury due to human trafficking. An offense carrying a penalty of up to 30 years’ imprisonment», Meloni specified in the press conference. Upon their arrival in the city, the prime minister and her ministers were greeted by a hundred protesters, gathered in front of the municipality, who threw soft toys at armored cars and chanted some anti-government slogans. Meloni, however, goes straight and claims the line of his executive on immigration. “I believe that another way to fight human traffickers is to send the message that it is not worthwhile to enter Italy illegally, pay the smugglers and risk dying,” added the prime minister. Meloni then specified that «Italy will reserve some access quotas to workers who come from countries that collaborate with the government” and asked for concrete answers “from the next European Council”.

</p> <p>Your browser does not support the iframe tag</p> <p>

Salvini: «A pragmatic and common sense decree»

The words of the premier were also echoed by those of the other ministers present. First of all, Matteo Salvini and Matteo Piantedosi, heads of the two dicasteries that ended up in the crosshairs of the opposition for the management of relief efforts. “This is a common sense decree, pragmatic, which provides for better reception for those who have the right and more checks in the centers for those who do not have rights,” Salvini underlined. The same line also for the owner of the Viminale, who underlined the importance of supervising the activity of the migrant centres: «We have envisaged a measure on migrant centres. We have seen, even recently, some cases that have risen to the fore in the news. When we intervene to sanction some managers who do not comply with the rules, we have foreseen forms of commissioning by the prefects so that places in reception are not lost”, underlined Piantedosi.

Cover photo: ANSA/CARMELO IMBESI | Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the press conference in Cutro (March 9, 2023)

Cover video: Vista Agency / Alexander Jakhnagiev

Read on about Open

Read also: