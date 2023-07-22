DA-CAT arrive at the elections with the single “I am classist”

The animal gang declares itself “as classist, stupid and corrupt as normal people.” In fact, his statement says the following: “In DA-CAT we are as retarded as you. Just as idiots, even dumber, if that’s possible. We are as idiots as the rest of the groups and candidates. The only thing that differentiates us is our animal condition. For this reason, we will use power to improve. We are not so arrogant to ask for your vote. Directly, we buy it from you. “

DA-CAT present an ideal song to listen to and chant hours before the elections in which they recognize the influence of Billie Eilish. Remember that DA-CAT are Da-Coneho (vocals), Da-Rhino (synthesizers and videos) and Da-Ciervho (guitars, basses and programming). On the other hand, the video clip has been directed by Da-Dhani.

DA-CAT were born in the post-pandemic from the union of three musicians from various places, professions and ages: an unemployed audiovisual producer, a former DJ and producer and a member of a rock band. The result is a kind of industrial punk rock that even pays homage to Los Saicos or Billie Eilish while attacking the most powerful and wealthy.

