Da-Cat, the records of my life for Mondo Sonoro (2023)

The trio of (almost) industrial rock and punk attitude straight to the stomach Yes-Cat hides behind his ram, rhinoceros and rabbit masks. Thanks to this, they don’t mess around and spout truths at the speed of a machine gun in songs like “Pijos ahorcados!!” or “Jump the fence.” That is why we have asked Da Coneho, singer and guitarist, about the references that have influenced them when creating the project.

The Residents “Meet The Residents” (1972) Teachers. The real punk was putting aside your minute of fame, your face, your “true personality.” With the latest songs by Residente, Zahara or Shakira we have verified that the public no longer listens to songs but gossips about lives. The Residents are the work without the artist, the art without the process, and the applause without the fame. Everything is so condensed that instead of giving you the tree, they give you the seed.

Kiss – “Unmasked” (1980) They don’t look like Kiss, but if they say it’s Kiss, then they are Kiss. Lots of uncredited musicians play, but when Kiss says it’s themselves, then it’s Kiss. There is not a fucking hit, so that later they say that Kiss did not evolve, what’s more, Kiss regressed, which is already going against it totally. Great hitless songs, and that cover with the comic… It’s the perfect summary of Rimbaud’s maxim: “I’m someone else”.

Gorillaz – "Gorillaz" (2001) They realized that being a cartoon was so much better than being a human being. They mix like nobody else, they don't have a style left without twisting or squeezing. They are cooks in search of total flavor.

Buckethead – “Enter The Chicken” (2005) Even though I’m a rabbit, for a while I had a girlfriend who was a chicken. This guy looks like he lives on a poultry farm, on hormones and with the light on to record records like someone who lays eggs. Here is a good selection of singers, who cackle wonderfully. One day we would have to talk about when he released thirty-one records in thirty-one days.

Orville Peck – “Pony” (2019)

Country mysterious. It is appreciated that in a genre in which the first person is used so much and in which intimate stories are a trademark, he manages to be intimate without revealing his identity. Huge production with very few elements because with that voice, with a mask, it’s superfluous. And, on top of that, he’s close to Shania Twain.