Paramount+ has just released the official teaser for its new original series, Fatal Attractionwhich premieres on May 1, exclusively, on streaming.

The series is a retelling of the classic 1987 film starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, about a married man who gets involved with a very charming and seductive woman, who does not accept being used as a sexual object and sets out for revenge.

The thriller sparked controversy at the time, with accusations of sexism and misogyny, but it also scared many men. Result: it was a box office success and even secured an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for Glenn Close, who lost to Cher in “Moonspell”.

Made into a series, “Fatal Attraction” stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker and Brian Goodman like Arthur Tomlinson.

Alexandra Cunningham (“Dirty John,” “Chance”) serves as the series’ writer, showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (“Perry Mason”), with whom Cunningham shares story credit, and producers executives Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as an executive producer and directed five episodes.

Well… It’s not the 1980s anymore… And Lizzy Caplan, despite being hardworking, doesn’t have 1% of Glenn Close’s talent! No further!