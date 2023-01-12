As a Chinese, going home for the New Year is the expectation of many wanderers, and the Spring Festival travel in 2023 has already kicked off. A few days ago, the Jinfeng flight crew of Air China Tianjin Branch carried out the theme activity of “Safe and Warm Way Home” on CA2851 (Tianjin-Chengdu) flight, allowing passengers to embark on the way home safely and comfortably.

When boarding the plane, the flight attendants were smiling and full of enthusiasm. They took the initiative to help passengers put their luggage when they greeted them. “The Spring Festival is coming soon, and our loved ones are looking forward to our safe return home. Although we are eager to go home, we cannot ignore safety.” Along with the sound of the broadcast, the flight attendants brought in-flight safety knowledge to passengers, and then carried out prize-winning Knowledge questions and answers, enhance passengers’ awareness of safe travel, and create a warm and harmonious Spring Festival travel atmosphere. The crew prepared exquisite gifts for passengers who actively participated in answering the questions. A passenger who participated in the event said: “Today’s event was relaxed and cheerful, and I also learned a lot of aviation safety knowledge.” A passenger who returned home said excitedly: “We have not yet arrived home, but we have already felt the joyful atmosphere on the Air China flight. The taste of the year and the warmth of the flight attendants like family.”

The 2023 Spring Festival travel guarantee is going on in a busy and orderly manner, because of the perseverance of every Air China employee, thousands of passengers can go home to celebrate the New Year with peace of mind and peace of mind. Air China Tianjin Branch will integrate excellence, professionalism, efficiency, and sincere service into every aspect of passenger travel, so as to bring passengers a safe, warm and comfortable air journey.

Correspondent Du Yuxuan