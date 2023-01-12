Home Business Lange’s current afternoon report: Futures fall from high levels and spot prices are mainly stable | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Lange’s futures afternoon report: the futures fall from high levels and the spot is mainly stable

On the 12th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4152 and closed at 4120, with a maximum of 4163 and a minimum of 4091, a drop of 16 or 0.39%;Hot roll2305 opened 4176 closed 4161 highest 4191 lowest 4133 fell 13 or 0.31%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 850.5 and closed at 852 at noon, with a maximum of 855.5 and a minimum of 843.5, an increase of 8 or 0.95%; raw materialscoke2305 opened at 2812 and closed at 2788.5, the highest at 2819 and the lowest at 2765, up 20.5 or 0.74%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is mainly stable, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4020 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4160 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4210 yuan; up 20 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4080 yuan, stable;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4170 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4128 yuan, an increase of 6 yuan from the previous trading day.

