The management of Daimler Buses and the EvoBus General Works Council have agreed on an objective framework to ensure the long-term competitiveness of the respective German locations. The company will implement various structural changes in order to permanently reduce annual operating costs, primarily in Germany.

Among other things, the work on the bodywork of some bus models, usually the task of the factories in Ligny-en-Barrois, Mannheim, and Neu-Ulm, will currently be carried out at the site of the city of Holýšov – Czech Republic, at starting next 2028.

In return, the General Works Council was able to obtain guarantees on the protection of the already existing employment relationship of some EvoBus employees, also operating in Germany. Protection band that will start in 2024 and will last 9 years, until 2033. This means that layoffs are excluded during this period. Daimler Buses will also invest around 150 million euros in all German sites by the end of the decade.