DAIMLER TRUCK A Mercedes-Benz eActros accompanies Coca-Cola’s Christmas tour through Austria – Companies

This year too, the Coca-Cola Christmas truck will travel through all the federal states of Austria, from mid-November until just before Christmas. As always, the Freightliner truck featuring the Coca-Cola Santa Claus will be the center of attention.

However, the real star of this year’s tour will be the accompanying vehicle, which transports the Christmas village items: a fully electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 300 with three batteries and a range of up to 330 kilometers.

This year, the company will pay particular attention to resource efficiency and sustainability during its roadshow: “We want to provide exciting moments for all people in Austria, but without forgetting our sustainability goals,” explains Philipp Bodzenta, corporate spokesperson for Coca-Cola Austria. In addition to LEDs, which reduce energy consumption by up to 90% compared to conventional light bulbs, the company will use electric cars for the crew.

