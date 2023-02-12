Two years after debuting with “capsizing” (Self-published, 20), curse they return with their second album under their arms. For “Friday night contracts”, the Alicante quartet has resorted to the production, recording and mixing of Agustín Amat in his Sonidos Estudio in Elda (Alicante), also recording some parts in the Milenia Estudios (Valencia) with Nando Rico and the Boira Estudio (Castala, Alicante). with Inaki Ariste. All later mastered by Enrique Soriano at Crossfade Mastering (Valencia). Although let’s leave technical issues and go to the content of the album.

The result is eleven new rock songs with a certain aftertaste of the pop rock that was made in our country at the end of the eighties and beginning of the nineties, particularly something halfway between the Zaragozan Héroes del Silencio and the Basques La Dama Se Conde , to cite two weight references. That is the feeling that the job gives since its opening with “Something to offer.” “Chinese Shadows” was chosen as the first preview, subtle criticism of the manipulation of television programs. The person in charge of giving title to the work, “Friday night contracts”tells us about the particular and bitter experience of Malditeria with record companies with enough entity for the band to choose it as the second single.

One of the most powerful and guitar cuts on the album is “Drifting to the cemetery”, so it is not surprising that Iñaki Urbizu ‘Pela’ (singer of La Excavadora, Marky Ramone and Víctimas Club) was chosen for the collaboration. There is also room for acoustic cuts such as half time “Jade and seeds” o “Countdown”, that after his bluesy outburst he accelerates with a successful game of lead vocals and choirs to close the album.