Dangerous fumes in the air in Novi Pazar | Info

Police and fire brigade teams are on site, fully equipped to act in situations like this.

The industrial zone in Novi Pazar is completely blocked by the police, who do not allow vehicles or citizens access due to unknown fumes and whitish smoke that can be seen in the air.

In one of of the plant, certain substances were spilled from the barrels. It is not a question of flammable substances, but inhaling these vapors is not recommended. Police and fire brigade teams are on the scene, fully equipped to act in such situations.

We are working to establish the facts about this incident. Locals living near that place were evacuated from their houses.

