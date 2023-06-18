Deutsche Bahn and EVG: Bahn collective bargaining conflict: “The goal is in sight”

17
The wage negotiations at Deutsche Bahn are still not settled. But both employers and the union are sending out signals that a solution is imminent.
in the traintariff conflict no breakthrough has been achieved so far – but more warning strikes will not exist at first either, because a solution is becoming more and more in sight: after five days of negotiations, Deutsche Bahn (DB) and the Railway and Transport Union (ECG) adjourned to next week by mutual agreement. “We negotiated intensively and reached an agreement on many issues,” said DB HR Director Martin Seiler on Friday evening in Berlin.