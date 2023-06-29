Danish tennis player called Đoković | Sports

Novak Djokovic is again on the topic of former tennis players, this time the 2012 Wimbledon champion.

Former Wimbledon champion Frederik Nielsen, who together with Jonathan Murray won the title in 2012, fiercely called out Novak Djokovic in an interview for a local newspaper. The former tennis player, whose best singles ranking is just 190th, took a swipe at the greatest of all time by accusing him of trying to portray a “false image of himself” in public, adding that he believes he is completely different from how it is displayed!?

“That’s exactly why I think it’s a shame for Novak Djokovic. I like a lot of things about him, but it annoys me that he doesn’t stand up for himself. He’s trying to show himself to the world that he’s a different person than what he is. I don’t think he needs that.”Nielsen said before the start of Wimbledon, which has been played since July 3.

It’s ironic, but it is Novak Djokovic is the biggest victim of the media in modern sports. Many times, the media, primarily in the USA and Great Britain, have tried to paint an honest picture of the Serbian tennis player, so it seems that the opinion that it is a real picture – actually a fake one – has been hijacked. And from Nilsen’s comment, it is clear that they succeeded in that intention, since the Dane accepted the new narrative and simply because of that, Nole is not sympathetic to him.



Regardless of everything, Djokovic is still the best tennis player in the world, although he is officially in second place on the ATP list, and many believe that Nilsen’s compatriot – Holger Rune, could succeed him one day. He has also been written about lately because of his portrayal in the media, since Rune often “loses his temper”.

“I think that Holger Rune is good in the media and in relation to how he presents himself on social networks. He is honest and to that extent he stands behind himself. He sometimes has good and funny answers, I think he is also good on television. We know how Nik Kirjos is represented in various media, and Holger has a little bit of that in him. He’s not afraid to give something of himself. He has an attitude, which helps him build value off the field.”Nilsen concluded.

