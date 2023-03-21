Home World Danny Goffey, crítica de su disco Bryan Moone’s Discopunk (2023)
Danny Goffey, crítica de su disco Bryan Moone’s Discopunk (2023)

Danny Goffey, crítica de su disco Bryan Moone’s Discopunk (2023)

If only a couple of months ago it was Gaz Coombes who published ‘Turn The Car Around’ (Virgin, 23), his (successful) fourth solo album, is now another former Supergrass like Danny Goffey who delivers a record, specifically what is the second full-length of his career after ‘chick’ (Distiller, 11). However, the one who was (or is, when the relevant meeting plays) the Oxford drummer signs a work with a significantly different profile than his band colleague.

If Coombes opted for a more than remarkable collection of songs with a mature appearance and conscientiously worked, Goffey continues, in some way, appealing to that youthful spirit that turned Supergrass into one of the most unprejudiced and fun groups of Britpop. ‘Bryan Moone’s Discopunk’ It is an indie-pop record with intermittent electronic fondness, wrapped without folds or any greater pretensions than those that point to instant enjoyment, in hedonistic wrapping paper. It is in these coordinates where topics like the explicit “Everybody’s On Drugs”, “Pressure”, the single “Looking After Number One”the accomplished power-pop streak of “The Left Side”a “Discopunk” who could have signed Encore, or the final amusement of “The Marrakech Express”.

The reference includes half an hour of music and a total of eleven colorful and lively songs that, indeed, can achieve as immediate satisfaction as actually (or of course) ephemeral. There is not much more to scratch; It is not possible to look for additional contributions or in fact second readings around the present LP which, in practice, has some pieces more salty than others, far removed from any kind of transcendence as it seems.

