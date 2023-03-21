Searches are underway by the Police of Rome, Naples and Arezzo, against 33 people, all belonging to the context ultras of the fans of Roma e Napoli and a man belonging to the Arezzo ultras circles, in the context of the investigations into the clashes between opposing fans which took place in the service area of Badia Al Pino last January 8th. The personal and local search decree was issued by the prosecutor of Arezzo. This is learned from agency sources. The provision has the purpose of acquiring further evidence to define the responsible conduct of the people involved in the events. The subsequent in-depth investigative activity focused on analyzing the images taken on the occasion by some road users, as well as those recorded by the video surveillance system present in the service area. The outcome of these activities, together with other investigative evidence, has made it possible to outline some positions of responsibility of 20 members of ultras organizations in Rome, 12 of the Neapolitan extremist supporters and one of the ultras groups of Arezzo, against whom the searches today..