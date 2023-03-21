Home Sports Clashes between fans of Naples and Rome in A1, 33 police searches of the ultras
Searches are underway by the Police of Rome, Naples and Arezzo, against 33 people, all belonging to the context ultras of the fans of Roma e Napoli and a man belonging to the Arezzo ultras circles, in the context of the investigations into the clashes between opposing fans which took place in the service area of Badia Al Pino last January 8th. The personal and local search decree was issued by the prosecutor of Arezzo. This is learned from agency sources. The provision has the purpose of acquiring further evidence to define the responsible conduct of the people involved in the events. The subsequent in-depth investigative activity focused on analyzing the images taken on the occasion by some road users, as well as those recorded by the video surveillance system present in the service area. The outcome of these activities, together with other investigative evidence, has made it possible to outline some positions of responsibility of 20 members of ultras organizations in Rome, 12 of the Neapolitan extremist supporters and one of the ultras groups of Arezzo, against whom the searches today..

Clashes in A1, the dynamics

Last January 8, some fans, headed to Genoa for Sampdoria-Naples and in Milan for the match against the Rossoneri, had clashed near the Badia Al Pino service area, near Arezzo, on theHighway of the Sun, in the same spot where Gabriele Sandri from Lazio lost his life in 2007: a man was injured (and was later arrested). The fans (those from Naples heading to Genoa and those from Rome to Milan) would have met near the motorway service station and thus would have started clashes with stones, bottles and tear gas being thrown which had caused the temporary closure of the Autostrada del Sole in the section between Monte San Savino and Arezzo, also causing serious repercussions on motorway traffic.

