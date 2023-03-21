THE PYLON

The rehabilitation and patching works carried out on the San Roque-La Mata-San Alberto road section, which are in charge of the Ruta del Sol concession, have a 30% advanceas stated by the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, on a recent visit to Valledupar.

It should be noted that this is a road that has large holes and cracks that have been the subject of complaints from the publicmainly, by transporters that cross this sector from the Caribbean region to the interior of the country in heavy-duty vehicles.

In this sense, the official at the national level indicated that the hiring is planned for four and a half yearswhich began in December 2022 and which in this elapsed time of 2023 has been advancing.

“Little progress is seen, we hope to reach 50% by Easter and by the middle of the year that the works will be 100% in that first stage because here there are also many unfinished routes in which road interchanges are required, expand the dual carriageway, bridges and viaduct”, said Minister Reyes.

He also mentioned that this is a contract for more than one trillion pesos for a path that had been forgotten.

“The time has been lengthened and it is necessary to understand that they are deliveries in functional issues, then, as each functional unit is going to be delivered, the audit is made, there have been Some difficulties They are already about to approve several of them so that we can enable them, we ask the communities for a little patience, difficulties have been in terms of travel to those areas, but we hope in the next few days that we will deliver several functional units ”said the Minister of Transport.

YUKPAS MUST ENTER IN DIALOGUE

Minister Guillermo Reyes also referred to the Yukpa indigenous people who are living in cambuches on a section of the road that leads from San Roque, Curumaní jurisdiction, to Ye de Ciénaga, after the flooding that occurred in Bosconia on October 23 because of the winter wave that devastated their homes.

The official said that officials of the National Highway Institute together with the Police they will start a dialogue to find out what they are asking for.

“We must tell the communities that dialogue is always open in our sector, what is not admissible are the roads in fact, neither to break nor to destroy tolls, nor that we are going to prosecute all of them, nor to close the roads , because a few are the ones who promote closing a road, but many more are affected by the closures, so invite them to know that the dialogue is open and we will be attentive to hear what their cries are”, said the minister.

In relation to the recent announcement by the president of the bilateral ceasefire With the Clan del Golfo group, Minister Reyes said that from his sector they will guarantee security through caravans with heavy-duty vehicles, inter-municipal and inter-departmental transport and individuals in support of the National Police and Army.