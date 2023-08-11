Yellow and Orange Meteorological Risk Warnings Issued for Geological Disasters and Floods in Heilongjiang Province

Date: August 11, 2023

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Song Chenxi

Joint Warning Issued for Geological and Flood Disasters in Heilongjiang Province

In a joint statement released by the Provincial Department of Natural Resources and the Provincial Meteorological Bureau, a yellow warning has been issued for geological disaster meteorological risk in several areas of Heilongjiang Province from 20:00 on the 10th to 20:00 on the 12th. Tangyuan, Raohe, Baoqing, Mishan, Jixi, Jidong, and Mudanjiang are predicted to face a high meteorological risk of geological disasters during this period. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures to prevent collapses, landslides, mudslides, and other geological disasters. The authorities emphasize the importance of monitoring, early warning systems, and evacuation procedures to ensure public safety.

A separate warning has also been jointly issued by the Provincial Defense Command, the Provincial Water Resources Department, and the Provincial Meteorological Bureau regarding flood meteorological risk for small and medium-sized rivers. From 20:00 on the 10th to 20:00 on the 12th, there is a high meteorological risk of flooding in several areas including Shuangyashan, Jixian, Jixi, Jidong, Mishan, Mudanjiang, Muling, Suifenhe, and Dongning. These areas have been placed under an orange warning. Meanwhile, Wuchang, Shangzhi, Suibin, Huanan, Huachuan, Youyi, Fujin, Tongjiang, Qitaihe, Baoqing, Hulin, Linkou, Ning’an, and Hailin face a relatively lower meteorological risk of flooding, signaled by a yellow early warning. It is crucial for residents in the mentioned areas to remain vigilant, maintain real-time monitoring of river conditions, and be prepared for potential flooding. Flood prevention and early warning measures, along with patrols, evacuation processes, and emergency rescue protocols, should also be prioritized.

Furthermore, a yellow-blue flash flood disaster meteorological risk warning has been issued for several areas in Heilongjiang Province. From 20:00 on the 10th to 20:00 on the 12th, Tangyuan, Qitaihe urban area, Jixi urban area, Jidong, Mishan, Muling, Suifenhe, and Dongning face high meteorological risks causing mountain torrent disasters, denoted by a yellow warning. Wuchang, Shangzhi, Huanan, Huachuan, Shuangyashan urban areas, Jixian, Baoqing, Boli, Hulin, Mudanjiang urban areas, Hailin, Ning’an, and Linkou, on the other hand, have a certain meteorological risk causing flash flood disasters, represented by a blue warning. Authorities urge residents in these areas to prioritize preventive actions such as real-time monitoring, flood prevention and early warning systems, and evacuation strategies to ensure their safety.

The Provincial Defense Command, the Provincial Water Resources Department, and the Provincial Meteorological Bureau emphasize the importance of following the instructions and guidelines provided to minimize the impact of these natural disasters. Adequate preparations and a prompt response to changing conditions will be crucial in protecting lives and property.

