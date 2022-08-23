Home World Daria Dugina car bombing: Russia says Ukraine killed daughter of Putin ally – BBC News
World

by admin
image source,Reuters

image caption,

Ms. Daria Dugina is a regular on Russian TV news

Russia has accused Ukrainian secret services of killing the daughter of an ally of President Vladimir Putin in a car bombing over the weekend.

Darya Dugina, 29, died Saturday (August 20) when an explosion occurred while driving a car near Moscow.

Dugina’s father, Alexander Dugin, a prominent Russian ultranationalist who is said to be close to Putin, may have been the intended target of the attack.

Ukrainian officials have denied any involvement in the bombing.

