On August 21, the reporter learned from the Provincial Educational Examination Research Institute that in the second half of 2022, the written examination for the qualification examination for primary and secondary school teachers in Shaanxi Province will start on October 29, and the registration opening date will be August 26.

Candidates who meet the application requirements can log in to the primary and secondary school teacher qualification examination website from 8:00 on September 2 to 18:00 on September 5 to register online. After submitting the registration information, candidates should check the online review results in a timely manner and complete the follow-up registration process on time. Candidates who pass the review log in to the online registration system to pay the fee and complete the registration process. The registration fee for the written examination of the Shaanxi Provincial Primary and Secondary School Teacher Qualification Examination is 70 yuan per subject.

Candidates log in to the registration system of the primary and secondary school teacher qualification examination website on October 25, download and print the admission ticket, and take the test with the second-generation resident ID card and the admission ticket within the validity period according to the time and place indicated on the admission ticket.

14 days before the test, candidates must monitor their physical health in the area they are applying for, measure their body temperature, record personal health information truthfully, pay attention to the epidemic prevention and control situation and test requirements before the test, and take the test in accordance with the regulations. In order to do a good job in the qualification examination of primary and secondary school teachers under the normalization of epidemic prevention and control, the examination areas of the Shaanxi University of Science and Technology examination area in Hanzhong City, the examination area of ​​Yan’an University in Yan’an City, the examination area of ​​Baoji College of Arts and Sciences in Baoji City, and the examination area of ​​Ankang City Ankang College are set up by the territorial city examination area. The management agency makes unified arrangements and management according to the local epidemic prevention and control situation.