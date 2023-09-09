Darko Lazić’s wife drives him and he films | Fun

Singer Darko Lazić showed who was driving him after his foreign driving license was recently revoked.

Just seven days after he had a traffic ticket and his license was revoked for 10 months, Darko arrived to pick up his bride driving a 320,000 euro car, which sparked numerous criticisms from the public. However, it seems that he has given up driving. The singer shared a video on his Instagram and showed how he is now driving.

Darko filmed his wife driving the vehicle while he sang. Watch the clip:

And photos from the wedding:



