Gianni Minà died at the age of 84 after a short heart disease. This was announced by the Facebook profile of the well-known journalist and television presenter.

The post on Facebook “He left us after a short heart disease. He was never left alone, and was surrounded by the love of his family and closest friends. A special thanks goes to Prof. Fioranelli and the staff of the Villa del Rosario clinic who gave us the freedom to say goodbye with serenity”.

Gianni Minà with Fidel Castro. The two had a very close relationship. The monumental 16-hour interview of 1987 has remained in history. It was a worldwide scoop Gianni Minà behind Pietro Mennea after the 200m world record in Mexico City in 1979 Gianni Minà with Muhammad Ali. The two were great friends Gianni Minà hugs Diego Armando Maradona The hug between Gianni Minà and Diego Maradona Minà with Franco Califano and Ricky Gianco Gianni Minà receives the Saint Vincent prize from Sandro Pertini in 1981

The carreer Born in Turin, he began his career as a journalist in 1959 at Tuttosport, while the following year he made his debut at Rai collaborating in the creation of sports reports on the Olympic Games in Rome (1960). Having landed at «Sprint», a sports magazine directed by Maurizio Barendson, starting from 1965 he worked on documentaries and investigations for numerous programs, including «Tv7», «AZ, un fact how and why», «Dribbling», «Odeon. Everything that makes a show» and «Gulliver». See also The trial for the victims of the port of Beirut, Amnesty, stops: "Politics has an interest in blocking investigations"

With Renzo Arbore and Maurizio Barendson he founded «L’altra Domenica», and in 1976 he was hired by «Tg2» directed by Andrea Barbato. In 1981 he won the “Premio Saint Vincent” as the best television journalist of the year. After collaborating with Giovanni Minoli on «Mixer», he made his debut as host of «Blitz», a Raidue program of which he was also the author, welcoming guests such as Eduardo De Filippo, Federico Fellini, Jane Fonda, Enzo Ferrari and Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

Minà followed eight soccer World Cups and seven Olympics, as well as dozens of boxing world championships, including the historic ones from the time of Muhammad Ali on whom he also wrote a book. In 1987 Minà became famous all over the world for a sixteen-hour interview with Fidel Castrothe Cuban president, for a documentary from which a book is based: the report entitled Fidel talks about Che.