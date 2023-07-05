Deadly Bus Accident Claims 26 Lives in Southern Mexico’s Oaxaca State

Title: Tragic Vehicle Accident Claims the Lives of 26 People in Oaxaca, Mexico

At least 26 people lost their lives in a devastating vehicle accident that occurred on Wednesday in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico. According to local authorities, a passenger bus traveling from Mexico City to the municipality of Santiago Yosondua in the Mixteca region plunged into a ravine during its 331-mile journey.

Jesús Romero, the Oaxaca government secretary, expressed deep sadness and dismay during a press conference, stating, “Today we feel sad, dismayed, by the situation that occurred in the [región] Mixteca with the loss up to now, to be confirmed, of 26 to 27 people dead.”

The governor of Oaxaca, Salomón Jara Cruz, also confirmed the tragedy on his Twitter account and expressed regret over the accident that happened in Magdalena Peñasco. He assured that government personnel were providing rescue operations and support to the injured individuals.

The exact cause of the accident has yet to be determined, as authorities continue their investigation. However, preliminary reports suggest that the driver lost control while maneuvering behind a church within the community of Magdalena Peñasco, causing the bus to overturn and fall more than 25 meters into a ravine.

Local media outlets have reported around 18 injuries in connection with the accident. The injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the hospital of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Tlaxiaco, with some being in serious condition, although further details have not been disclosed.

This unfortunate incident adds to the alarming statistics of car accidents in Mexico. The latest report released by the World Resources Institute Mexico (WRI) reveals that the country witnessed an average of 40 daily fatalities from road accidents in 2022. Additionally, the number of injuries increased by 28%, making it one of the deadliest years in history.

As investigations continue, authorities will work tirelessly to ascertain the complete details surrounding this tragic incident.

