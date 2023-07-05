Meta’s New App Threads Takes Aim at Twitter’s Dominance

Title: Meta’s Threads Takes Aim at Twitter’s Turf, Amidst Turmoil

Subtitle: Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta launches new app as Elon Musk’s Twitter faces criticism

Meta, the company owned by Mark Zuckerberg that oversees Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is set to release a new app called Threads that directly challenges Twitter’s dominance in the realm of public conversations. The app, which will be connected to Instagram, is scheduled for release on Thursday and bears similarities to Twitter in terms of its emphasis on public conversations and the ability for users to follow individuals they already follow on Instagram.

This move by Zuckerberg comes at a time when Twitter is facing new turmoil under Elon Musk’s ownership. Musk has implemented changes to the platform, including altering the algorithm that determines post visibility, relaxing content moderation rules, and revamping the content verification process. Recently, Musk imposed limits on the number of tweets users can read, leading to frustration among Twitter users who found themselves locked out of the platform due to reaching their “quota limit.”

The opportunity created by Twitter’s recent challenges seems to have prompted Meta to develop Threads. Executives at Meta have reportedly been exploring options to capitalize on Twitter’s chaos, even considering the creation of a rival service. The launch of Threads, internally known as Project 92, leverages Instagram as a base and is considered a “sanely managed” alternative to Twitter.

Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey, one of the founders of Twitter, acknowledged the release of Threads by tweeting a screenshot of the app’s data policy. Musk, however, simply replied to Dorsey’s tweet with a single word, “Yeah.”

Meta’s ambitious move into Twitter’s territory comes at a time when the company faces its own challenges. Despite substantial investments in the metaverse and efforts to stay competitive in the AI race, Zuckerberg has faced questions about cost-cutting measures and the alignment of AI development with the metaverse project.

Nevertheless, Meta remains Twitter’s most significant competitor, boasting over 3 billion users across Facebook, Instagram, and its other apps. Smaller platforms such as Tumblr, Nostr, Spill, Mastodon, and Bluesky have also attempted to take advantage of Twitter’s vulnerabilities but pale in comparison to Meta’s resources and user base.

Experts believe that Meta’s large user base and its copycat apps make it highly likely to succeed at the expense of Twitter. Despite being in decline, Facebook still holds a substantial advantage.

The rivalry between Facebook and Twitter dates back years, with Zuckerberg previously attempting to acquire Twitter and both platforms vying for the attention of online discourse. While Facebook has explored initiatives like live video streaming and trending tags, Twitter has also dabbled in these areas to keep up with its competitor.

In an unexpected twist, it seems that Zuckerberg and Musk may also face each other in a different arena. Talks of a mixed martial arts match between the two tech billionaires have emerged, with details still being worked out, according to Dana White, president of the UFC sports franchise.

As Meta’s Threads prepares for its launch, the outcome of this clash between industry giants remains uncertain. Both Zuckerberg and Musk are no strangers to controversy and high-stakes battles, and only time will tell who will come out on top in this latest showdown.

