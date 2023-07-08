Deadly Fire at Pemex Facility in Mexico Leaves Two Dead and One Missing

Title: Two Dead and One Missing in Fire at Pemex Facility Off Mexico’s Southeast Coast

MEXICO CITY – A fire at a Petróleo Mexicanos (Pemex) facility located in the southeast of Mexico has tragically resulted in two deaths and one individual reported missing, according to an official statement released by the state-owned company on Friday. The incident also left six people injured, as per earlier evidence.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, Pemex stated in a tweet that their priority is safety, denying reports of missing staff members. The company expressed their condolences for the two deceased individuals and stated that efforts are underway to locate the missing employee. Pemex also assured that an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

The Director General of Pemex, Octavio Romero, explained in a video posted on Twitter that the accident occurred at the Nohoch oil center early on Friday. One of the link platforms at the facility caught fire under circumstances yet to be determined.

In response to the incident, four boats were dispatched to the scene in an attempt to control the flames. Pemex had reported earlier in the day that 321 workers had been successfully evacuated with the assistance of seven ships. However, it remains unclear whether the fire has been fully contained or if it is still ongoing.

According to a report from the local media, the oil workers union shared that some of the injured personnel sustained burns of varying degrees on their face, neck, and arms, along with head trauma. They have been transported to medical facilities for treatment.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had previously stated that firefighting teams from Pemex and personnel from the Secretary of the Navy were involved in operations to control the fire.

This incident is not the first to occur at Pemex facilities. In February, two separate fires broke out in facilities located in the state of Veracruz, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals. Five employees lost their lives in a drilling rig fire in the Ixhuatlán municipality, while two fatalities were recorded at the Combinada Maya plant of the Minatitlán refinery.

Pemex, also known as Petróleos Mexicanos, is Mexico’s state-owned oil company and one of the largest petroleum corporations in the world. The company plays a crucial role in the country’s energy sector and has faced various challenges in recent years, including accidents and oil theft.

