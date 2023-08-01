Deadly Mass Shooting Leaves One Dead and 23 Injured at Indiana Block Party

At least one person was killed and 23 others were injured in a mass shooting that took place at a block party in Muncie, Indiana over the weekend. The incident occurred in the early hours of July 30th, with reports stating that multiple people were shot at a large party on South Hackley Street and East Willard Street.

Upon receiving the report at 1:14 a.m., local police quickly responded to the scene due to the severity of the situation and the high number of injured individuals. The incident resulted in the death of 30-year-old Joseph Bonner, according to authorities.

Information regarding the exact number of injured individuals has not yet been provided by officials. However, some US media sources have reported that 19 people were transported to Indiana University’s Bauer Memorial Hospital for treatment, while an additional four individuals were sent to other hospitals. Due to the seriousness of their injuries, some victims had to be airlifted to hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Local law enforcement has reassured residents that there is currently no security threat in the area. The cause of the mass shooting is still under investigation, and authorities are working diligently to gather evidence and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Communities across Indiana and the nation have been left shocked and saddened by this act of violence. Mass shootings continue to be a pressing issue, prompting calls for stricter gun control measures and efforts to address the root causes of such incidents.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist with their inquiries.