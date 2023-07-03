Deadly Mass Shootings Mar US Independence Day Weekend with 2 Deaths and Dozens Injured

Title: “US Independence Day Holiday Turns Into “Bloody Weekend” as Mass Shooting Kills 2 and Injures Dozens”

Subtitle: “Tragedy mars festivities as Baltimore and Wichita witness violent incidents”

July 3, China News Service (Xinhua) – In a shocking turn of events, the US Independence Day holiday weekend took a grim turn as two separate incidents of mass shootings unfolded, leaving a trail of death and devastation. Baltimore, Maryland and Wichita, Kansas were the unfortunate sites where innocent lives were lost and numerous individuals were injured.

In the early hours of July 2, a mass shooting erupted in Baltimore following a community party. The incident claimed the lives of an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, while an additional 28 people, including 14 minors, sustained injuries, with many in critical condition. Baltimore Police Department Acting Chief Wally reported that multiple suspects are still at large and a manhunt is underway.

The shooting in Brooklyn Homes neighborhood shocked residents and partygoers alike, taking place during the weekend holiday prior to Independence Day. Typically, Americans gather for lively parades, barbecues, and fireworks displays during this festive time. However, the block party turned into a scene of horror shortly after midnight, plunging the community into mourning and disbelief.

Meanwhile, in Wichita, Kansas, a shootout erupted at a nightclub, adding to the weekend’s violence. Local Police Chief Moses described the encounter as “quite intense.” Nine individuals were injured in the exchange of gunfire, including two women and five men ranging in age from 21 to 34 years old. Tragically, a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were also injured as they tried to escape the chaotic scene.

Moreover, Moses revealed that despite increased police presence in the area following a fatal shooting in May, another violent incident occurred. Law enforcement apprehended a suspected gunman in connection with the nightclub shooting, while investigators work to identify any additional perpetrators involved.

The occurrences of these brutal incidents have cast a shadow over the US Independence Day weekend celebrations, forcing communities to grapple with the tragic loss of innocent lives. Authorities are urging anyone with information on the shootings to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigations.

As the nation mourns those affected by these senseless acts of violence, calls for stricter gun control measures and community safety have once again gained traction, highlighting the urgent need for society to address the pervasive issue of gun violence.

