Death Toll Rises to 17 in Georgia Landslide

Tbilisi, Georgia – The death toll from a devastating landslide in the Oni region of western Georgia has risen to 17, according to the country’s Ministry of the Interior. The landslide occurred on the 3rd of August, and search and rescue efforts are currently underway to find any remaining victims.

In a statement issued by the Georgian Ministry of the Interior, it was reported that rescue teams have thus far discovered the remains of 17 individuals. Over 200 local residents have been safely relocated to secure areas. Local media reports suggest that nearly 20 people are still missing, and there is a possibility of further casualties.

Zurabi Azarashvili, the Minister of Health in Georgia, stated on the 5th of August that various government agencies are working in full coordination to carry out the rescue operation. Dozens of heavy machinery and equipment are being utilized to aid in the efforts.

To honor the victims of the tragic landslide, the Georgian government has declared the 7th of August as a national day of mourning.

Details regarding the cause of the landslide have not yet been released. Investigation into the incident is expected to be carried out once the rescue operation concludes.

The incident has prompted calls for increased safety measures in areas prone to landslides, as well as improved infrastructure and early warning systems to prevent such disasters in the future.

The people of Georgia are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking event and are collectively mourning the loss of their fellow citizens.

