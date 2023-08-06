Home » Rising Water Levels Threaten Tianjin as Flood from Northern Branch of the Qing Dynasty River Surges
Rising Water Levels Threaten Tianjin as Flood from Northern Branch of the Qing Dynasty River Surges

Title: Rising Water Levels of Daqing River Lead to Flooding in Tianjin

Date: August 6, 2023
Source: Hangzhou Net

Tianjin, China – As the water level continues to rise in the northern branch of the Daqing River, the region of Tianjin is facing severe flooding. The flood entered the city on August 4, with the Daqing River maintaining high water levels and the Dongdian Flood Storage and Detention Area experiencing a steady increase in water levels. To combat the situation, local water affairs and transportation departments have been working tirelessly to strengthen and reinforce the dams along the banks of the Daqing River.

As of August 5, at 23:00, the water level in the Taitou section of the Daqing River reached 5.46 meters, marking a 0.09-meter increase since the previous day. In the Dongdian Flood Storage and Detention Area near Taitou Town, Jinghai District, the water level had risen to 4.85 meters and showed no signs of abating.

In response to the rising water levels, the Tianjin Municipal Water Affairs Bureau has initiated emergency engineering and river inspections to safeguard the embankment’s integrity. With a requirement for a minimum of 7 meters above sea level, the Daqing River Peigao reinforcement project covers a total length of 20.4 kilometers. As of August 5, over 75% of the project has been completed.

Xue Gang, deputy director of the Water Affairs Bureau of Jinghai District, Tianjin, emphasized the need to expedite the finishing work and increase inspections along the strait. With the approach of flood peaks, emergency preparations are being made to ensure the safety of flood discharge.

The local authorities in Tianjin Jinghai have mobilized resources to mitigate the impact of the flooding. Over 5,070 personnel, along with 42 excavators and bulldozers, and 83 transport vehicles, have been deployed to participate in rescue efforts along the embankments.

As the flood situation in Tianjin worsens, it is imperative that all necessary measures are taken to protect the affected areas and guarantee the safety of the residents. The Tianjin Municipal Water Affairs Bureau and other related departments are closely monitoring the situation, working relentlessly to minimize the damage caused by the rising water levels and ensure the well-being of the affected population.

This article was sourced from the Hangzhou Net.

