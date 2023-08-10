deathly silence on Mirko. Revealed why

Temptation Island

Vatiero holds back with the public following her and explains the reason, admitting that this is a complicated period

Published on 9 August 2023

Perla Vatiero after Temptation Island 2023 still does not feel like exposing herself about what happened. The former protagonist of the 11th edition of the reality show hosted by Filippo Bisciglia does not mention him directly, but clearly refers to Mirko Brunetti. Their relationship came to an end during the upfront confrontation bonfire and maybe even a little earlier. In fact, he had appeared quite involved with Greta Rossetti, in the last few days in the village, so much so that today they form a couple.

Perla left the program with Igor Zeetti instead. But it should be noted that she is handling the end of their relationship differently. Indeed, Mirko let himself go completely with Greta. Together they appear in love on social networks and already share a tattoo. The presentations were made in the family, but there is no shortage of controversy. Many viewers wonder how Brunetti managed to move on so quickly and in such an important way after years of relationship with another person.

And while he doesn’t mind answering fan questions, Pearl after Temptation Island still has no intention of exposing itself. This was confirmed by herself in these hours. Vatiero is holding back, for the moment, because she just doesn’t feel like dealing with everything on social networks. But she does not rule out that one day she will be able to do it.

First, through the Instagram Stories, Perla admits that “it is not easy” face the days in this period. She is now thinking about reorganizing her life, since until recently she had been living with Mirko for years. Besides, she is dedicating herself to work. In all of this, she is very pleased to receive messages of support from the public who are fond of her.

For this reason, she would like to thank all those who are sending her messages “super positive”which they give “a lot of strength”. At this point of the speech, Perla points out that many fans ask her to open a box of her questions, so that she can publicly answer their curiosities. But for the moment the public that follows her will have to wait:

“I have to be honest, at the moment I don’t feel like it, because certainly in the answer one must express the truth of what one thinks. At the moment, I don’t feel like exposing myself. I’m already going through a rather complicated period. I don’t feel like doing that”

These are the words with which Vatiero confirms that she does not want to talk about what happened. Certainly the word will seem strange to many “esporm”, given that he took part in a television program where he exposed his couple problems to all of Italy. Despite this, it must be said that this is not an easy time for Pearl and it is also right that she takes her time to give answers. She did not spare a shot at Mirko and Greta, with a video shared with Francesca Sorrentino. But actually, so far, you have preferred to remain silent on the matter.