Leaders of United States, Japan, and South Korea to Hold Sensitive Summit Amid Rising Tensions with CCP and North Korea

Leaders of the United States, Japan, and South Korea to Hold Summit Amid Rising Tensions with China and North Korea

By Lan Tian, Reporter – Voice of Hope July 21, 2023

In a comprehensive report, it has been revealed that the leaders of the United States, Japan, and South Korea will hold a summit in August this year. However, the summit is considered to be very sensitive due to the recent anger of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over Lai Qingde’s transit in the United States. The CCP has threatened to “take measures” in response. Additionally, the United States, Australia, and thirteen other countries have begun joint military exercises as a show of solidarity.

The tension in the region has risen due to recent launches of two short-range ballistic missiles by North Korea towards the Sea of Japan. In response, the United States, Japan, and South Korea have issued warnings to North Korea and vowed to enhance cooperation among the three countries. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue even made a bold statement, warning that any provocation by North Korea would lead to the end of the regime.

The exact time and location of the trilateral leaders’ summit are yet to be determined, according to the South Korean Presidential Office. However, Japanese and South Korean media have quoted sources stating that the summit will take place on August 18 at Camp David, the U.S. presidential resort in the suburbs of Washington. This will be the second meeting between US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue following the G7 summit in May. It is expected that the three leaders will discuss how to handle the threat of North Korea and the larger issue of dealing with the CCP.

Furthermore, tensions across the Taiwan Strait are escalating. Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly warned of the need for China to be prepared for “great winds and waves and dangerous storms”. In response to this growing concern, the United States, Australia, and thirteen other countries have started a two-week multinational joint military exercise in Australia. This exercise, involving more than 30,000 troops, is the largest military exercise in 18 years. It aims to address potential threats from the CCP.

Various locations in Australia will witness simulated land and air combat, as well as amphibious landing operations. The exercise will conclude on August 4, and the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand will participate as observers.

U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Toro emphasized the importance of the exercise, stating, “We are very much bound together by the core values that many of us have among our nations.” Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles also highlighted the exercise’s significance, describing it as the most important logistical supply exercise between Australia and the United States since World War II.

Experts have weighed in on the situation, proposing that the CCP’s aggressive actions could ultimately push countries in the region to align themselves with the United States. The establishment of an “Asian NATO” is becoming a possibility, with a potential “three plus one” alliance forming between Australia, Japan, the United States, and possibly other countries such as Canada, Britain, South Korea, or the Philippines. This loose multilateral agreement aims to resist CCP aggression in the region.

As tensions continue to rise and military exercises intensify, the world will be closely watching the outcome of the upcoming summit and the geopolitical dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region.

