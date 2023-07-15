Declan Rice signed for Arsenal | Sports

Declan Rice is the new Arsenal player.

Source: Profimedia

English football player Declan Rice has moved from West Ham to Arsenal, the Hammers confirmed on their official website.

The announcement states that it is a record amount in English football, and the information coming from England states that it is a transfer worth 110 million pounds.

It is interesting that Rice is almost twice as expensive as Erling Haaland, who arrived in Manchester City from Dortmund last summer, and after the “millionaires” were paid 60 million euros – he became their main player and scored as many as 52 goals last season, helping them to become the champion of the Premier League and the Champions League. We will not see such a contribution, at least in goals, from Rice, but Mikel Arteta believes that the Englishman will bring stability to the midfield.

The twenty-four-year-old midfielder arrived from Chelsea to West Ham as a teenager, and after the “Hammer” academy, he made his debut for the first team.

Rice won the Conference League last season at West Ham, and has been the club’s captain for a long time. He has played 245 times for the Hammers and scored 15 goals.

It should be added that this is Arsenal’s second signing, and before Rice, the German striker and former Chelsea player Kai Havertz signed for the London club.

We can confirm Declan Rice has left the Club. — West Ham United (@WestHam)July 15, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

