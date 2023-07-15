Home » Declan Rice signed for Arsenal | Sports
World

Declan Rice signed for Arsenal | Sports

by admin
Declan Rice signed for Arsenal | Sports

Declan Rice is the new Arsenal player.

Source: Profimedia

English football player Declan Rice has moved from West Ham to Arsenal, the Hammers confirmed on their official website.

The announcement states that it is a record amount in English football, and the information coming from England states that it is a transfer worth 110 million pounds.

It is interesting that Rice is almost twice as expensive as Erling Haaland, who arrived in Manchester City from Dortmund last summer, and after the “millionaires” were paid 60 million euros – he became their main player and scored as many as 52 goals last season, helping them to become the champion of the Premier League and the Champions League. We will not see such a contribution, at least in goals, from Rice, but Mikel Arteta believes that the Englishman will bring stability to the midfield.

The twenty-four-year-old midfielder arrived from Chelsea to West Ham as a teenager, and after the “Hammer” academy, he made his debut for the first team.
Rice won the Conference League last season at West Ham, and has been the club’s captain for a long time. He has played 245 times for the Hammers and scored 15 goals.

It should be added that this is Arsenal’s second signing, and before Rice, the German striker and former Chelsea player Kai Havertz signed for the London club.

See also  Vazura about Ognjen Vranješ | Sports

You may also like

Javier Corcovado, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Germany, Latest Generation activists attacked and run over...

Title: “Russian President Putin Proposes Andrey Troshev as...

Italy guest of honor in England for the...

“No happy birthday”, the controversy over the “unwillingly”...

Caucasus, the agony of Nagorno Karabakh held hostage...

South Korea Devastated by Heavy Rainfall: 24 Dead,...

Monteperdido adds new dates to the “Daño físico”...

The Spanish impulse for a closer Europe

Nebojša Grahovac interview for MONDO | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy