The risk on the descents

With daring and willingness to take risks: Vingegaard and Pogacar race downhill. Image: Roth

The death of Gino Mäder triggered a safety debate in cycling. But climbing skills alone won’t help you win the Tour de France. That is why attacks are increasingly being made on descents.

Was that another descent or already a nosedive? Almost exactly a year ago, a young rider raced down the Col du Galibier: Thomas Pidcock. In tight corners he leaned in so much that his knees almost touched the asphalt – like a MotoGP rider. He overtook his competitors sometimes on the left and sometimes on the right, sometimes on the inside, sometimes on the outside.

Compared to the flying Briton, they looked like hobby cyclists and not like Tour de France participants. A little later, Pidcock had won the prestigious stage to Alpe d’Huez that day. Because he had such a speed advantage on the descents before, he was able to catch up with the front runners – and then triumph.

