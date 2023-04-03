Released in cinemas on February 22, “In Their Shadow” is available on Netflix. This British film is in the top 10 most viewed on the platform. If “In Their Shadow” is paved with good intentions, especially on the issue of racism, it struggles to keep its promises.

Last night, I was a little too nostalgic. I would have liked to continue reading “The 48 Laws of Power” of Robert Greene but the desire was not there. So I went to Netflix and the first movie I came across was “In their shadow”.

My decryption of the film

Inspired by a True Story, In their shadow presents to us Neve, a black woman in her forties, living in a very privileged British suburb. Deputy headmaster of a private establishment, married for many years and mother of two teenagers, she leads a seemingly quiet and orderly life. But that will crumble with the arrival of two strangers in his peaceful town.

If the twists and turns of the story didn’t really surprise me, the characters’ anger and sadness touched me. The film certainly gets lost in an over-awaited scenario, with worn symbolism and almost non-existent suspense. But only the final scene skilfully defies – but perhaps too late – the predictions.

However, although the film is superficial on the racial question, it nevertheless offers a powerful look at the theme of the family, which gradually imposes itself as the center of the plot. The director notably tackles the question of motherhood with a genuine singularity that offers us news/cinema/321429-dans-leur-ombre-netflix-la-fin-du-film-expliquee-par-les-acteurs/”>an unexpected ending that left me perplexed.

Some life lessons

I had a hard time learning life lessons as usual because the end of this film stunned me, it was so stupid, unrealistic and touching at the same time. It took me 1 hour to regain my senses. I was shocked. A shock that made me burst out laughing. In their shadow is a dramatic film and I have retained for you 7 life lessons that this film teaches us.

#1 – Take the time to heal your wounds

Make sure to resolve all the traumas related to your past that affect you and heal your inner wounds before starting a new professional start or a new romantic relationship.

#2 – Assume your difference

To integrate into a community, one does not need to deny one’s origins, nor one’s true nature. A piece of wood may stay in water, but it will never become a caiman.

#3 – Be good but not dumb

I understood that some people, instead of facing their problems and solving them for good, prefer to flee. Unfortunately, it catches up with them every time. I liked the ending because a “fake person” never changes and this is the perfect representation of it. Beware of people who always justify their actions instead of apologizing, and those who minimize the suffering of others caused by their mistakes. They are irresponsible.

#4 – Anytime, Anywhere, Stay Informed

In some situations, you may find yourself falling into patterns of self-destructive behavior that are beyond you. It’s as if you’re harboring a stranger, a little demon that operates beyond your control and pushes you to do the wrong thing.

#5 – Think carefully

Most people, consciously or unconsciously, seek to avoid boredom, suffering and all forms of adversity. They try to place themselves where they will have less criticism and where the risk of failure will be less. Choose to go in the opposite direction.

#6 – Bad habits die hard, know that !

People never do something just once. They can find excuses, say that they were out of their minds, but be sure that they will repeat their stupidity or their madness on another occasion, under the influence of their character and their habits.

#7 – Be a good parent

The lack of affection in childhood on the part of parents can have very negative consequences on the lives of children in the future, including lack of self-esteem, indifference to the suffering of others, apathy, and the development of aggressive behavior.

In their shadow, it’s the new sensation of the moment. Check it out and come back and let me know.

With all my love !