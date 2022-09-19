On September 16, the 8th China-ASEAN Statistical Forum was successfully held in Nanning, Guangxi. Kang Yi, director of the National Bureau of Statistics of China, and Cai Lixin, executive vice-chairman of the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, delivered speeches on the spot. The directors or representatives of the bureaus of statistics of Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, etc., as well as ASEAN secretaries The Director of the Statistics Division of the Division delivered speeches via video respectively. Mao Youfeng, deputy director of the National Bureau of Statistics of China, presided over the forum and made a summary.

Kang Yi said that China and ASEAN countries are connected by mountains and rivers, share humanities, and have profound friendship. The 8th China-ASEAN Statistical Forum, with the theme of “Deepening China-ASEAN Statistical Cooperation and Exchange”, conducted exchanges and sharing on the topic of “Company Directory: The Foundation of Economic Census and Regular Survey”. It is of great significance to reach consensus and continue to expand the field of statistical cooperation and exchanges.

Kang Yi briefly introduced the construction of the directory database of China‘s basic statistical units. He proposed to further strengthen statistical cooperation and exchanges between China and ASEAN, explore more areas and paths of cooperation in the formulation of statistical standards, design of systems and methods, and construction of statistical informatization, and take the establishment of the China-ASEAN Institute of Statistics as an opportunity to strengthen the training of statistical talents. Jointly deepen statistical research on sustainable development and digital economy development, and promote government statistical work to better adapt to the development needs of the times.

Representatives of the National Bureau of Statistics of China and the government statistical agencies of ASEAN countries, representatives of the statistical agencies of the ASEAN Secretariat, and the Bureau of Statistics of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China made keynote speeches on the enterprise directory database. In the summary of the meeting, Mao Youfeng pointed out that the theme of this forum is clear, pragmatic and efficient, and it has achieved the purpose of deepening China-ASEAN statistical cooperation and exchanges. Great results. The forum was hosted by the National Bureau of Statistics of China and the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. More than 110 representatives from the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the statistical agencies of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the statistical agencies of ASEAN countries participated in the forum online and offline.

Kang Yi attended the opening meeting of the China-ASEAN Expo and Summit. Kang Yi and his entourage also inspected the construction of the first and second phases of the South China Data Center, and listened to the work report of the Guangxi Survey Team of the National Bureau of Statistics.

During their stay in Guangxi, Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Director of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Autonomous Region, Lan Lanli, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Chairman of the People’s Government of the Autonomous Region, met with Kang Yi and his party. Wu Yang, director of the Bureau of Statistics of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Liao Jinchang, captain of the Guangxi Survey Team of the National Bureau of Statistics, and relevant responsible comrades from the Office, Department of Industry, Census Center, International Center, and Education Center of the National Bureau of Statistics attended the forum or accompanied the survey.Zheng Yan