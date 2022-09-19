The Municipal Health Commission this morning (9moon19date) notification:20229moon18DayFrom 0 to 24:00, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, and 3 new cases of local asymptomatic infections, of which 2 cases of asymptomatic infections were found in isolation and control. Newly confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia11cases and asymptomatic infections7Examples are found in closed-loop control.

20229moon18DayFrom 0 to 24:00, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia. 1 case was cured and discharged.

20229moon1From 0 to 24:00 on the 8th, 3 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were reported.

Asymptomatic infection1, lives in Qingpu District, found abnormality in the normalized nucleic acid test, and the result of the CDC review was positive. The comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory test and imaging test results, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection. (Announced on September 18)

Asymptomatic infection2living in Songjiang District, asymptomatic infection1 of the close contacts, during the isolation and control period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive. Based on the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory test and imaging test results, etc., the diagnosis was asymptomatic infection. By.

Asymptomatic infection3lives in Minhang District,Close contacts of local confirmed cases reported on September 13, during the isolation and control period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive, comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examinations As a result, the patient was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

20229moon18Day0-24 hours,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report11confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia.cured and discharged7Example, where from Canada2 cases, from the United States1Example, originally from Japan1Example, from Malaysia1 case, 1 case from Finland, 1 case from Hong Kong, China.

case1Chinese nationality, working in Germany, starting from Germany, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 13, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case2Chinese nationality, studying in the United States, starting from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 14, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case3For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 15, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case4Chinese nationality, working in Germany, starting from Germany, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 15, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case5Chinese nationality, living in New Zealand, starting from New Zealand, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 15, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case6. Case 7All are Chinese nationals, cases6 working in the US, cases7Studying in the United States, cases6. Cases7Departing from the United States, on the same flight, onArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case8For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in Canada, departing from Canada, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case9Chinese nationality, working in Singapore, starting from Singapore, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case10Chinese nationality, studying in the UK, starting from the UK, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 17, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case11For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in New Zealand, departing from New Zealand, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 17, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

11Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmentthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts208People, all have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

20229moon18Day0-24:00, new imported asymptomatic infections7example.

Asymptomatic infection1Chinese nationality, working in the United States, starting from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 13, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection2For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in Canada, departing from Canada, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 14, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection3German nationality, living in Germany, departing from Germany, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 14, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection4. Asymptomatic infected persons 5All Chinese nationality, asymptomatic infection4 Visiting relatives in the United States, asymptomatic infection5Working in the United States, asymptomatic infected person4. Asymptomatic infection5Departing from the United States, on the same flight, onArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 15, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection6Chinese nationality, studying in Canada, starting from Canada, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection7is a Finnish citizen, lives in Finland, travels from Finland toArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

7Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts77People, all have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

20229moon18DayFrom 0 to 24:00, the asymptomatic infection will be released from medical observation9example, among which local asymptomatic infection1For example, overseas imported asymptomatic infections8example.

July 3, 2022 00:00 to 20229moon18DayAt 24:00, a total of 171 local confirmed cases were diagnosed, and 1 were cured and discharged.93For example, in-hospital treatment2 cases, 0 deaths; 752 cases of asymptomatic infection. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as of20229moon18DayAt 24:00, the cumulative number of overseas imported confirmed cases was 5312For example, discharge from hospital5207For example, in-hospital treatment105example.Suspected cases to be investigatedexample.