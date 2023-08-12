Home » “Dehydrated but alive”. The four missing French tourists have been found in a forest in Guatemala. Among them a child
"Dehydrated but alive". The four missing French tourists have been found in a forest in Guatemala. Among them a child

"Dehydrated but alive". The four missing French tourists have been found in a forest in Guatemala. Among them a child

Live even if dehydrated and in need of care. The four French tourists, including a 10-year-old boy, have been found missing in a forest in Guatemala.

They had been lost for two days. They were 5 kilometers from the main archaeological park area in the forest of northern Guatemala, where they were last seen.

“The four have been found and stabilized,” said Gustavo Ara, regional director of the volunteer fire department in the department of Petén, bordering Mexico and Belize.

The four tourists belong to the same family: they are two women aged 40 and 68, a 41-year-old man and a six-year-old boy.

Tikal Park is the main Mayan archaeological site in Guatemala, more than 500 kilometers north of the capital.

