Last year’s winner of the Zadruga Dejan Dragojević said that “Angela fell one hundred percent in love” with Zvezdan Slavnić

Source: Instagram/andjelaadjuricicc

Dejan Dragojević was a guest in a show where he reflected on the current season of the reality show, and commented on the love triangle that has been shaking the region for months and is the main topic everywhere.

Dejan supported Anđela Đuričić on that occasion. “As for Angela, you know how. You’re upset, it’s impossible not to be. If a woman were to come and attack her, if things were to be torn apart, now all the pressure is on her, and I’m always against everyone, I would support her now. What she’s doing is not out of the ordinary, what’s happening to Zvezdan and Ana, that’s something they had outside too…” said Dejan and continued:

“I had discussions with her, I felt that it wasn’t like that, but it was always like that, she got hold of Đedović and Rešićka, so when she gets into an argument with Mateja, even though she is chaste and all, Đedović reverses and it is different. She wasn’t fooling around, if she was, she would have made a mistake with someone, Mateja or anyone else, when she could have been with Zvezdana, who is a scumbag. I had an argument with David, we watched the Prime Minister when he was Nemanja. What should they say? You better support your daughter. I think she is a victim of everything,” said Dejan in the show “Pitam za druga” on Red television.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!