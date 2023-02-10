Wall Street reverses course fearing inflation and the Fed

Wall Street futures are down slightly to -0.2%. The warnings of the CEO of JP Morgan[Jamie Dimon, sull’inflazione sembrano aver aperto una breccia nel clima di diffuso ottimismo che ha accompagnato le dichiarazioni di Jerome Powell di martedì pomeriggio. Alla fine l’indice Dow Jones ha perso lo 0,73% a 33.700,54 punti, l’indice S&P e’ sceso dello 0,85% a 4.082,72 punti e il Nasdaq e’ arretrato del’1,02% a 11.789,58 punti..L’attenzione e’ stata rivolta ai sussidi di disoccupazione, risultate leggermente più alti del previsto. Le domande sono state 196.000, superiori alle 190.000 attese e in aumento rispetto alla settimana precedente. Il dato sul mercato del lavoro di gennaio diffuso la scorsa settimana ha alimentato il timore che la Federal Reserve sia costretta a continuare ad alzare i tassi. I mercati scommettono su tassi a poco piu’ del 5% entro luglio. La maggior parte prevede un altro aumento dei tassi di un quarto di punto a marzo. La prossima settimana arriveranno i nuovi dati sull’indice dei prezzi al consumo e sulle vendite al dettaglio, che la Fed terra’ d’occhio per orientare la propria politica.

LE STELLE DI WALL STREET

ABBVIE

Chiusura 148$ (+2,84%) La società farmaceutica ha fornito indicazioni contrastanti: le previsioni sul 2023 a livello di utile per azione sono sotto le aspettative ma per qualche analista, come per esempio Chris Schott di JP Morgan, si tratta di indicazioni rassicuranti perché quest’anno il farmaco di punta perde la protezione del brevetto e può essere sfidato dai generici.

ALPHABET [GOOGL.O]

Closing $88.03 (-4%) from the previous -7%. It’s costing dearly to misstep in the artificial intelligence arena where all the big techs are jumping into.

EXXON MOBIL

Closing $114 (+039%) Il Wall Street Journal reports that the oil extraction giant intends to reorganize itself in order to become an important player also in the whole field of raw materials, the decision fits into this framework to set up a trading area.

MATTEL

Closing $18.31 (-10.68%) The quarterly results fell short of the estimates. Revenues amount to 1.4 billion, below estimates of 1.68 billion.

PEPSI COLA

Closing $172.78 (+0.95%) . In the fourth quarter, earnings per share slightly exceeded expectations, at $1.64. Like-for-like sales are close to $28 billion, up 11% and more than a billion above consensus estimates. The company said it expects to close this year with a 96% increase in organic revenues.

ROBINHOOD

Closed at $10.15 (+2.53%) It rises despite revenues being lower than expected, equal to 380 million dollars, below estimates of 397 million.

TESLA

Closed at $194 (+5.2%) She was cleared of crashing one of her vehicles in Texas. Elon Musk has stated that she will announce hers “Master Plan 3” during investor day.

WALT DISNEY

Closed at $110.36 (1.27%) It presented better-than-expected quarterly figures and a cost-cutting plan that will save it $5.5 billion.

ASIA

The CSI 300 index of the Shanghai and Shenzen stock exchanges lost 0.7%. The data show a less alarming rise in Chinese inflation than expected. Consumer prices rose by +2.1% in January, up on the previous month, but less than consensus estimates. Producer prices fell by 0.8%, the same drop in December: economists had expected -0.5%. China‘s stock markets are about to close the week down: Hang Seng -2.2% and CSI 300 -1%. Tokyo’s Nikkei is up 0.2%, the weekly balance is slightly positive (+0.5%). In Japan, producer prices did not rise month over month in January, down on the previous +0.7%. The consensus was +0.3%.