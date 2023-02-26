On the TikTok of Dejana Backo, who recently became a mother, an emotional video from the maternity hospital was published, which blew everyone away.

Dejana Backo the painter and parataekwondo champion recently gave birth and gave birth to a daughter whom her proud parents named Lara, which means victory in Greek. How happy they are about the birth of an heiress is also shown by the video that was published on the joint TikTok profile of Dejana and her chosen one, Marko Nežoć.

The proud mom was cuddling with her daughter, and there was no end to the positive comments – “One of the most beautiful moments in life – Lara. Our most beautiful love“, it was written next to the video.

Watch the emotional video:

Dejana Bačko, better known as “the girl with wings”, was born without arms, and long ago she chose fighting as a model of behavior and became an object of admiration for many. Although he has a handicap, he performs all his daily duties normally, and often shares with his followers how he paints, travels, and trains. Since she was born without arms, she learned how to use her body in a different way compared to others, so for example she holds a paint brush with her toes.

Two days ago, Dejana shared a photo with her daughter on her Instagram profile, which has more than 87 thousand followers, and her smile spoke of her happiness and pride. “God, thank you for this gift,” she wrote with the post, after which the comments just kept coming – “Now you’re a mom with wings, the baby is beautiful,” “Well done, keep Lara alive and well,” “Congratulations.” , were just some of them.

