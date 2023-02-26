news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 26 – On February 26, 2016, Gianni Infantino was elected president of FIFA and, on the occasion of the seventh anniversary, the No. 1 in world football posted a video on Instagram to thank “all those who took part of this groundbreaking journey,” he says, and they have helped me make Fifa a better organization fit for the purpose of making football truly global and uniting the world through our wonderful sport.”



“I’m in Paris to prepare for the Best Fifa Awards that will take place tomorrow – recalls the president of FIFA – but today is a very special day for me. Seven years ago I was elected president, seven years that have flown by like seven seconds.



We will have time to go over them and also look at the plans for the next few years to come. For today – he underlines – I want to thank all those who have helped me and made Fifa a better organization, which cares for football, the game, women and men from all over the world, bringing together people from different backgrounds and providing also happiness to millions of girls and boys around the world who are passionate and love football. It’s a privilege to be president of Fifa, thank you all for loving football and making it what it is, something magical. See you soon”, concludes Infantino. (ANSA).

