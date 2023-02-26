With us… Freewheeling is one of the most loved television programs on the schedule of Rai 1. Every Sunday the journalist Francesca Fialdini welcomes many guests into the living room who tell their stories and their lives. One of the guests of today’s episode, Sunday 26 February, was Maurice Lastrico.

Maurice Lastrico crowds everyone in the study of With us…freewheeling where he was a guest. Interviewed by Francesca Fialdini about her career, she is moved to see a video message from her former teacher Anna Laura Messiriof the Permanent Theater of Genoa. «You are one of the most important people in my life, the actor says and, he continues, ironic through tears, you fooled me!».

The greeting of the acting teacher

The teacher Anna Laura sends a really sweet greeting to Maurice Lastrico: «I am happy to greet you and thank you for all the satisfaction you give me when I see you acting. And I can’t forget our fateful encounter, someone offered me a ‘very special’ Dante. I heard “Nel mezzo del cammin di nostra vita” become “Nel mezzo del casino di nostra vita” and from there a whole beautiful, very beautiful story began. And remember me with all the affection with which I remember you.”

