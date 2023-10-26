Headline: Hamas delegation visits Moscow amid escalating tension in the Middle East

Subtitle: Russian officials meet with Hamas members while tensions rise between Israel and Gaza

Moscow – A delegation from Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group controlling Gaza, recently visited Moscow, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson. The visit comes as tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Gaza, with the Russian capital also hosting representatives from the Iranian regime.

The Russian state news agency RIA, citing a source in the Palestinian delegation, reported that senior Hamas member Abu Marzook was among the individuals visiting Moscow. Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, confirmed the visit, adding that Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, also held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

Despite the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, Russia maintains diplomatic ties with key players in the region, including Israel, Iran, the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas. In a recent announcement, Russia assured that the president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, will soon visit Moscow to discuss the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian officials, including President Putin, have called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, blaming the failure of American diplomacy for the current crisis. They are actively pushing for the resumption of talks to achieve a two-state solution and bring an end to the long-standing conflict in the region.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov revealed that he met with the political leadership of Hamas in Qatar to discuss the fate of kidnapped individuals. Expressing concern over the issue, Russia, which does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization, has urged the Islamist group to release all hostages immediately.

According to Israeli sources, the armed wing of Hamas is holding at least 224 kidnapped individuals in Gaza, including three Russian citizens. Tragically, at least 23 Russian citizens have lost their lives in the recent attacks launched by Hamas on Israeli territory. However, Hamas claims that around 50 hostages held in the Gaza Strip have died as a result of Israeli bombings. The authenticity of this claim is yet to be verified through an independent source.

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, Russia stands as an intermediary, advocating for peace talks and exerting diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. The international community closely watches the developments in the region, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

