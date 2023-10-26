Pablo Casellas Toro Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder in Wife’s Death, Sentenced to 45 Years

Casellas Toro Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder in Wife’s Death

In a shocking turn of events, Pablo Casellas Toro has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of his wife, Carmen Paredes. The plea comes just 15 days before the start of Casellas Toro’s second trial.

The 59-year-old former insurance broker has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, with parole eligibility after 25 years. The sentence includes 25 years for second-degree murder and an additional 20 years for violating the Weapons Law. Casellas Toro will receive credit for the six years and six months he has already served in prison.

The crime, committed on July 14, 2012, resulted in Casellas Toro’s conviction in January 2014. At the time, the jury found him guilty by a vote of 11-1. However, after an extensive battle between the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense in the Court of Appeals, the verdict was annulled by the United States Supreme Court in the case of Ramos v. Louisiana. The court ruled that all verdicts must be unanimous under the federal Constitution, leading to a new trial.

Casellas Toro’s guilty plea brings an end to a lengthy judicial process that could have taken years to resolve. His lawyer, Harry Padilla, highlighted the weight of achieving a unanimous conviction as a significant factor in reaching the agreement. Padilla also mentioned 25 other factors that contributed to the decision, including excessive advertising and Casellas Toro’s health.

The guilty plea has been met with mixed reactions. Joseph Paredes, Carmen’s brother, expressed support for the prosecutors and the agreement, stating that justice has finally been served after 11 years of fighting. However, Casellas Toro’s lack of remorse and failure to ask for forgiveness during his courtroom speech has raised questions and sparked criticism.

The Secretary of Justice, Domingo Emanuelli Hernández, has hailed Casellas Toro’s conviction as a significant victory. He acknowledged the hard work and professionalism of prosecutors Gabriel Redondo Miranda, Iván Rivera Labrador, Lis López Rivera, and Edwin Ortiz Rivera III during the new trial.

With the plea of guilt, the Department of Justice of Puerto Rico ensures that Pablo Casellas will be unappealably convicted for the death of Carmen Paredes. The guilty plea also brings closure for Carmen’s relatives, who have suffered for over a decade and deserve peace.

Casellas Toro, who has been under house arrest with an electronic shackle since 2020 after posting bail of $2 million, will now be sent to prison immediately.

The case serves as a reminder of the importance of a unanimous verdict in ensuring justice. While Casellas Toro’s guilty plea puts an end to the legal proceedings, the impact of this tragic event will linger for years to come.

