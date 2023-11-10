0
Demons: monsters, infernal beings, supernatural entities ready to ruin the lives of men. But also, in a more contemporary sense, the “personal demons” of each of us: obsessions, fragility, fears, anxieties and existential travails. From this double meaning of the term, an anthology is born where supernatural horrors mix with the monstrosities of the unconscious, where the most typical creatures […]
